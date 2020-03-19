|
GRAND RAPIDS - Mr. Joseph R. Sack Sr., age 83, of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Joe graduated from Adrian Catholic Central High School as their Salutatorian. He also received All-State Honors as a four-year varsity football player for the Irish. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing from St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind. Joe was also a Fellow of St. Joseph College. He served as chairman of the American Foundry Society of West Michigan, President of St. Anthony Education Commission, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge No. 48 and served his church in various capacities.
Joe served his country in the U.S. Army. He was also very active in the metal casting industry for many years and later founded the J.R. Sack Co. Inc. Joe could always be seen in the stands supporting his grandchildren's various activities. A lifelong Michigan football fan, Detroit Tigers and Lions supporter, he enjoyed golf and bowling with his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Sack (Wray); children, Joseph C. Jr. (Melissa) Sack, Andrew C. (Lisa) Sack, Mary Beth (Kevin) Vachon; grandchildren: Ashley, Curtis (Kristy), Brady (Hannah) and Riley Sack, Brett, Kristyn and Nicole Sack, Kyle (Katie), Gabrielle and Connor Vachon, and Will Egolf; great-granddaughter Sydney Sack; brothers and sisters: Mary Teresa (John) Keil, Robert G. (Audrey) Sack, John C. (Kay) Sack, Kathryn Ann (Bob) Curtis; brother-in-law, John "Buz" (Laurie) Wray; sister-in-law, Susan Bays; many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 11 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Church where he will repose one hour before the Mass. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. His family will receive visitors Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Arsulowicz Brothers Remembrance Mortuary, 3525 Remembrance Rd. N.W., where the Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life or the KidsFoodBasket.org.
To our friends and family, please know that in light of the situation going on in our country right now, we will have a Celebration of Life for Joe this summer. If you don't feel comfortable joining us this week, please plan to join us then.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020