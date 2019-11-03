|
|
WOODSTOWN, N.J. - Josephine (Jo) Spence of Woodstown, N.J., went home to be with her Lord, Oct. 7, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1934, as Josephine O. Hoyt in Jonesville. She married Donald "Rex" Spence on Aug. 8, 1954, and was a devoted wife for 55 years as well as a loving mother of three children, Cathie (Ed) Stafford, Trudy (Steve) Spence-Parker and Chet (Julie) Spence. Jo was a grandmother of eight grandchildren and a great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren. She spent most of her working career as a secretary, until she joined her husband at Mull Accounting LLC for 25 years.
Jo is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, brothers and both brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, at Maple Shade Cemetery, Slee Road, in Onsted.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019