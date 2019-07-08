|
|
MORENCI - Joy Elaine Stover, 78, of rural Morenci died Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the loving comfort of her family while under the care of Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
She was born Oct. 5, 1940, to the late Guy and Thelma (Schoonover) Good.
She grew up in Morenci and graduated in 1958 from Morenci High School. On March 5, 1960, she married her beloved, Buddy Stover, in Metz, Ind. He survives. She worked for many years at Morenci Rubber Plant until its closing.
Joy was a very active member of the Hudson Wesleyan Church where she directed many children's Christmas programs, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was a devout Christian. Everything she did was centered on that, and throughout her life she led many people to Christ. She enjoyed flowers and spending time in her yard and liked to sing and teach her grand kids. Joy loved to support her grandchildren and she traveled to many of their sporting events and activities.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 59 years, Buddy, are her daughter, Lori (Kevin) Wilson of Morenci; three sons, Todd (Angela) Stover of Morenci, Sean (Becky) Stover of Napoleon, Ohio, and Brandon (Laura) Stover of Morenci; a sister, Ona Mohler, of Morenci; 13 grandchildren, Melodee, Heather, Brittany, Tiffany, Nick, Ali, Eli, Tyler, Macey, Colton, Grant, Austin, Braylon; and six great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Madelyn, Gracelyn, Kane, Benjamin and Creed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Noel Stover; a grandson-in-law, Dusty Timberman; a brother, Merlin Good; and a sister who died in infancy, Sharon Good.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. A funeral service for Joy will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Wesley Rowan officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.
Memorial contributions in honor of Joy are suggested to benefit the Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the Hudson Wesleyan Church Children's Ministry. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 8 to July 9, 2019