|
|
ADRIAN - Joy Iva-Denise Dumire, age 58, of Adrian died Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 10, 1961, to Dale and Iva (Freeman) Schug. On Feb. 10, 1979, she married Steven Dumire of Adrian, her surviving husband. Joy was a registered nurse at several hospitals and also worked as a traveling nurse. She enjoyed scuba diving and sailing with her husband. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Catholic Women of Adrian and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Joy was the founder and president of The Plastic Bronchitis Foundation, a charitable organization to help others with plastic bronchitis, a debilitating lung disease.
In addition to her husband, Steve, she is survived by her children, Destiny and Pete Brady of Bow, N.H., Michael and Anne Dumire of Riverside, Calif., and Tonya and Robert Ross of Adrian. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Maizie, Ethan, Owen, Kaylee, Jennifer and Andrew; siblings, Bob, Larry, Jim, Dale, Jan and Carol; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, with Fr. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Cremation to follow. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where there will be a Rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, one hour prior to the service. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at St. George Cemetery in West Virginia.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, Hospice of Lenawee, or to The Plastic Bronchitis Foundation at www.theplasticbronchitisfoundation.org. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020