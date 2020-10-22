ADRIAN - Joyce Ann Esterline, age 80 years, of Adrian, formerly of Hudson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Oasis at Adrian.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Kendallville, Ind., the daughter of Dale and Ruby (Frantz) Kresse. Joyce married Donald P. Esterline on Dec. 20, 1955, in Hudson. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2018.
She retired from Rima Manufacturing of Hudson after 42 years of service. Joyce was a hard worker who enjoyed quilting, cooking, collecting banks and garage sales.
Surviving Joyce are her two children, Steve (Kim) Esterline of West Unity, Ohio, and Kathy (Mike) Wyandt of Tecumseh; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin sister, Joan (Jim) Thomas; and sister, Gladys Jean Kresse.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be made at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Arrangements were entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.