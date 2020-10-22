1/1
Joyce Ann Esterline
1939 - 2020
ADRIAN - Joyce Ann Esterline, age 80 years, of Adrian, formerly of Hudson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Oasis at Adrian.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Kendallville, Ind., the daughter of Dale and Ruby (Frantz) Kresse. Joyce married Donald P. Esterline on Dec. 20, 1955, in Hudson. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2018.
She retired from Rima Manufacturing of Hudson after 42 years of service. Joyce was a hard worker who enjoyed quilting, cooking, collecting banks and garage sales.
Surviving Joyce are her two children, Steve (Kim) Esterline of West Unity, Ohio, and Kathy (Mike) Wyandt of Tecumseh; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin sister, Joan (Jim) Thomas; and sister, Gladys Jean Kresse.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be made at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Arrangements were entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
