Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Robertson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ann Robertson Obituary
ADRIAN - Joyce Ann Robertson, age 80, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.

Joyce was born on June 17, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Arthur and Eleanor (Oldham) Hoffman. On June 7, 1958, she married Richard Robertson and they shared 58 wonderful years together before his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy, Pamela, Stacie, Amy, Heather and Abigail, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Joyce will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Adrian Church of God/Redemption Outreach Center with the Rev. David King officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.

Contributions in memory of Joyce are suggested to Christian Mission or Church of God/Redemption Outreach Center. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now