|
|
ADRIAN - Joyce Ann Robertson, age 80, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
Joyce was born on June 17, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Arthur and Eleanor (Oldham) Hoffman. On June 7, 1958, she married Richard Robertson and they shared 58 wonderful years together before his passing in 2016.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy, Pamela, Stacie, Amy, Heather and Abigail, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Joyce will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Adrian Church of God/Redemption Outreach Center with the Rev. David King officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.
Contributions in memory of Joyce are suggested to Christian Mission or Church of God/Redemption Outreach Center. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019