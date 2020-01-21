|
ADRIAN - Joyce I. Oliver, age 86 of Adrian, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Charlotte Stephenson Manor.
She was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Jackson, Mich., the only daughter of Tracey "Roy" and Lillian (Barrett) Snyder and graduated from Jackson High School.
Joyce was married to Royce Oliver who preceded her in death in 1981. She later married James Tonneberger who preceded her in death in 2013.
Joyce retired from Lenawee County with over 20 years of service in the Equalization Department. She loved playing numerous card games with friends and family, and enjoyed many winters in Sun City Center, Florida. She attended Ogden Church.
Surviving Joyce are her children, Kathleen (Robert) Lewis of Adrian and Gary (Sally) Oliver of Onsted; grandchildren, Sarah Lewis, Stacey (Austin) Prater, Nathan Oliver, Zachary Oliver and Kelly (Sam) Simpson; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her four older brothers, William, Dale, Donald and Robert Snyder.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. John Maguire officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Joyce are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee or the Ogden Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020