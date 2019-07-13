|
ONSTED -?Joyce J. Jewell, age 91, of Jackson, formerly of Onsted, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
She was born April 16, 1928, to William and Bertha (Negus) Rowley. On Dec. 2, 1949, she married Harold "Toby" Jewell and he preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2019.
Joyce and Harold loved traveling and were blessed to meet so many camping friends. They traveled to see so many beautiful places in the United States and Canada, including Nova Scotia. Joyce loved spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Scott (Ronda) of Onsted and Susan (Joseph) Ingiosi of Jackson; four grandchildren, Corey W. Moore, Richard (Erikka) Moore, Anthony W. (Olivia) Jewell and Jamie R. Jewell; five great-grandchildren, Tobey E. Moore, Connor A. Jewell, Weston J. Moore, Torron W. Moore and Kolton W. Moore; one brother, Robert H. Rowley; and two sisters, Deborah Aguirre and Janice Price. Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, were two brothers, five sisters and one grandson, Toby "T.J." Jay Moore.
Visitation for Joyce will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Great Lakes Hospice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 13 to July 14, 2019