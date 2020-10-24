ADDISON - Joyce Jean Schilling, age 88, of Addison passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1932, in Addison, to Martin H. and Allaseba C. (Tuttle) Ruoff. Joyce married Harry Ray Schilling on Oct. 1, 1950, in Addison, and he survives. She lived all her life in the Addison area. She graduated from Addison High School in 1950. She was a homemaker all her married life. Joyce was a member of the North Adams Lions Club. She was on the Addison bowling league and the mixed bowling league. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and she was a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout leader.
Surviving besides her husband, Harry, are two daughters, Sheryl (Robert) Edison of Hillsdale and Deborah (Jack) Timmerman of Loudon, Tenn.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael; three brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with the funeral being held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Kerby Fannin officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Social distancing will be followed.
