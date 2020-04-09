Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Joyce Morton Obituary
CLINTON - Joyce Morton, age 74, of Clinton passed away on April 6, 2020, at Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1945, in Dearborn to William and Dorothy (Bowman) Pesotine. On Feb. 15, 1969, in Dearborn, she married Kenneth Ray Morton, and he survives. Joyce was a former member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Detroit.

In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lori Larkins; a sister, Mary (Joseph) Kosmalski; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teresa; and a brother, Jerry.

At Joyce's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
