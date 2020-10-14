1/1
Juan F. Guajardo
1928 - 2020
ADRIAN - Juan F. Guajardo was accepted into the Kingdom of God on Oct. 9, 2020.

He was known to many as "Big John" and was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 17, 1928. He was married to his teenage sweetheart, Diamante Guajardo for 62 years, and raised seven children that he was extremely proud of in Adrian.

Juan was a man of strong faith and his top priority was God, his family and helping his children achieve a better life than the one he was raised in. He inspired us to be better people and to strongly pursue education and our dreams no matter how hard life could be.

Juan knew no stranger; he saw everyone as a friend and was always there to help in any way he could regardless of who you were. He was extremely hard working and charismatic. His zest and passion for life was evident and his eagerness to provide for his family took him down many paths including a semi-truck driver, ranch-hand, ice cream man and iron worker. His cleverness, quick wit, laughter and love of music made him the life of the party. His love of animals and kindness to others showed his tender side. His stature, strength, and love of God made him the pillar of our family. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

Juan had the heart of King David and was never shy in demonstrating his faith. Heaven has gained a mighty angel and we look forward to his welcoming embrace when we ascend.

He was predeceased by his eldest loving daughter Linda Garcia, and leaves behind a wife Diamante; six children, Lorenzo, John, Lucinda, Alma, Elisa and Nicolas; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Private services were held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where Juan was a devout parishioner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Juan's wife, Diamante Guajardo. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
