ADRIAN - Juanetta Grable of Adrian passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The proud, feisty, ultimate-mother survived three amputations and two bouts of cancer. Juanetta, born March 30, 1955, to parents, Arthur Grable and Mary Bass, in the Detroit borough of "Black Bottom" is the youngest and last surviving sibling of eight. She moved to Adrian in 1985 for a better life. She returned to school in 1998 and achieved valedictorian of her class. She worked for Ventures Inc. for five years and Adrian College for 12 years. She enjoyed playing Cashword, watching Roman Reign and dancing to her favorite songs. Juanetta is survived by her three children, Brandon, Brittany and Quentin Grable. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019