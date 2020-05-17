Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
Juanita Kunkle


1936 - 2020
Juanita Kunkle Obituary
MORENCI - Juanita Kunkle, age 84, of Morenci passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oasis of Adrian.

Born March 9, 1936, in Remus, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Bernice (Ohls) Bair. She married Richard C. Hart on Nov. 16, 1956, in Morenci, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1993. She later married Harold W. Kunkle, and he surives. Juanita, a homemaker, was a member of Jasper Bible Church.

In her free time, Juanita loved to garden - she especially loved flowers. She was a Sunday school teacher for over 15 years. She loved kids, going up north, fishing, camping and collecting rocks.

In addition to her husband, Harold, Juanita is survived by four children, Dorothy Stockwell of Holly, Alice (Richard) Stiekes of Weston, Danny Hart of Morenci and Philip Hart of Morenci; three siblings, Edith Cady of Big Rapids, Emile (Katherine) Bair of Holly and Dorothy (Ron) Potrafka of Saginaw; two stepchildren, Timothy Kunkle of Wauseon and Heidi (Doug) Mott of Seattle, Wash.; a granddaughter, Jamie Sue Hart; seven stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Hart; a sister, Mary Dull; and a brother, John Bair.

A private funeral service for Juanita will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Funeral services in the funeral home will be webcast. The family will be holding a celebration of life for Juanita at a later date.

Memorial contributions in honor of Juanita may be considered to the . Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2020
