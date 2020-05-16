|
|
OMAHA, Neb. - Juanita "Jean" Snyder passed away at the age of 94 on May 11, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., at the home of her son Michael and daughter-in-law Anna.
She was born Oct. 22, 1925, in Manchester Township to William B. and Lillian (Middlebrook) Fielder. On June 23, 1953, she married Millard O. Snyder in Chandler, Ariz.
Jean was employed for many years by the A&P grocery store in Tecumseh. She enjoyed working in her garden and was known for her many beautiful flowers.
In addition to her mother and father, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Millard (USAF, Master Sgt., Ret.), and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Carol Withrow, Terry (Shirley) Sisty, Bonnie Milliman, Linda Martin and Michael (Anna) Snyder; and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, whom she loved and enjoyed.
The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Hillcrest Hospice caregivers in Omaha, Neb., who offered their compassionate assistance and care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private burial with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may make a donation to Hospice of Lenawee in Jean's name.
Arrangements are under the care of Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020