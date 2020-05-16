Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita "Jean" Snyder


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita "Jean" Snyder Obituary
OMAHA, Neb. - Juanita "Jean" Snyder passed away at the age of 94 on May 11, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., at the home of her son Michael and daughter-in-law Anna.
She was born Oct. 22, 1925, in Manchester Township to William B. and Lillian (Middlebrook) Fielder. On June 23, 1953, she married Millard O. Snyder in Chandler, Ariz.
Jean was employed for many years by the A&P grocery store in Tecumseh. She enjoyed working in her garden and was known for her many beautiful flowers.
In addition to her mother and father, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Millard (USAF, Master Sgt., Ret.), and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Carol Withrow, Terry (Shirley) Sisty, Bonnie Milliman, Linda Martin and Michael (Anna) Snyder; and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, whom she loved and enjoyed.
The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Hillcrest Hospice caregivers in Omaha, Neb., who offered their compassionate assistance and care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private burial with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may make a donation to Hospice of Lenawee in Jean's name.
Arrangements are under the care of Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -