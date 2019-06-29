Home

Judith A. Darling


1947 - 2019
Judith A. Darling Obituary
ADRIAN - Judith A. Darling, age 71, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 22, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1947, in Detroit to David and Catherine (Cripps) Ballingall.

Judy is survived by her four children, Peggy (Greg) Hill, David A. (Heidi Stoll) Sowinski, Catherine Sowinski-Phillips and Cindy (Dennis) Anderson; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; a nephew, Keith Ballingall; and her best friend, Carol Morley. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Diane Ballingall; and a brother, George Ballingall.

Funeral services for Judy took place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, preceded by visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Pastor Daryl Etheridge officiated. Burial was in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Family of Judith Darling. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 29 to June 30, 2019
