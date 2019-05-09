|
|
ADRIAN - Judith Ann (Nielsen)?(Church)?Birdwell of Adrian passed away quietly on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by love and laughter.
Judith Ann Nielsen was born Oct. 22,1947. She is survived by her brother, Jim Nielsen, and nephew Charlie Nielsen; daughters, Cynthia (John)?Birdwell, Sarah Church (Laura Sharrai) and Michelle (Eric)?Church; stepchildren, Nancy (Craig) McClaren, Beth (Eddie)?Croxton and Sue (Chris)?Jones; grandchildren, Alexandra (Corey) Hall, John (Kelsey)?Birdwell Jr., Samantha Birdwell, DJ Dempsey, Kayla Pelham, Morgan Dempsey and Ty Pelham; stepgrandchildren, Alyssa Gillum, Rella Jones, Collin Jones, Henry Jones and Olivia Croxton, great-grandchildren, Corey, Lincoln, John Birdwell III "JB3" and baby Waylon on the way; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Marilee Gillum and Stephen Wolthuis.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Nielsen; sister, Norma Johnson; brother, George Nielsen; niece, Lori Nielsen; former spouse, Tracy Church; and husband, Richard Birdwell.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2019