Judith Buckenmyer

ADRIAN - Please join us in celebrating the life of Judith "Judy" (Rink) Buckenmyer, who died on June 2, 2020. Judy's warm personality touched so many lives during her childhood and school days in Adrian, and she continued to make a difference in the lives of her young students by helping them see their potential.
Visitation for Judy will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon. In accordance with CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, responsible social distancing and wearing masks is requested by the family. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.