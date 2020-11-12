ADRIAN - Judith C. Turpening, age 73, of Adrian passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Anne's Hospital in Toledo.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1947, in Adrian to Charles and Betty (Miller) Poling. Judy enjoyed camping, traveling, sewing, cleaning and keeping things neat. Judy was always the first one to lend a hand to help others. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Brian) Dowell and Kristi (Carl) Brousseau; stepchildren, Tom Turpening Jr., Tammie Manders and Shari (Kevin) Chamberlain; brother, Jim (Karin) Poling; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Mike Manders.
A visitation for Judy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Cremation will follow.
A graveside service and burial of cremains will be held in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh, at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association
or to the American Heart Association
. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.