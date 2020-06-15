Judith E. Buckenmyer
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio - Always smiling, dearly beloved by family and friends, Judith E. Buckenmyer was called home to the Lord on June 2, 2020.

She was the daughter of Herbert and Virginia Rink, number eight of nine children.

Judy was salutatorian of her Adrian High School class of 1978, received her bachelor's degree in teaching from Siena Heights University with summa cum laude distinction, and finished her education with a master's degree in secondary mathematics from Miami University of Ohio.

Judy married Mike Buckenmyer, whom she met in her early years of teaching at Central Catholic High School in Toledo.

Together, they also taught at Swanton (Ohio) High School and for the last 19 years at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township.

Respected by colleagues who considered her "the heart and soul of the school" and adored by students who affectionately knew her as "Mrs. Buck," Judy was named Teacher of the Year in this, her final year of teaching.

Judy was involved with several charities, among which she volunteered as a dog walker for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. There, she recently adopted her beloved rescue puppy, Elliot.

A gifted "tweeter," with dry wit, Judy kept us all laughing. She loved the Lord, her family, friends, students, helping others and sports.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Mike; children, daughter, Lea, and son, Brad; siblings, Barbara (Mike) Mohler, Mary (Terry) Fitzgerald, Susan Arbaugh, Steve (Clarice) Rink, Dave (Gloria) Rink, Tom (Pam) Rink and Laura Rink; aunts, Margaret Rink and Kathryn Suydam; and in-laws, Marcia, Joe and Lynn (Konoff) Buckenmyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; oldest brother, James Rink; and father-in-law, Charles Buckenmyer.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Judy at noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
