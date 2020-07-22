CHELSEA - Judith L. Burnside of Chelsea, formerly of Tecumseh, age 81, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Andrew and Dorothy Scheirer, as well as two sisters Jean and Jill and a brother Jack. On Sept. 7, 1957, she married her true love, Darvin E. Burnside, and he survives.
Judy was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy had moved from Tecumseh to Chelsea in 2013, where she and her husband resided at the Silver Maples Retirement Community. She loved playing golf, reading, playing cards and spending time with her family. For many years she enjoyed going to their cottage in West Branch. Her family will attest that she was an amazing cook in addition to being one of the kindest people you would ever meet!
She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Darvin; three children, Lynette (Steve) Lynch of Dexter, Darvin (Danielle) Burnside of Illinois and Douglas (Christine) Burnside of Ohio; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Jason Lynch, Alexandra (Cameron) Leberecht, Aaron, Devin (Doree), Emma, Ethan, Aubrie and Brynna Burnside; one great-grandchild (Juliette Lynch), as well as Nancy Scheirer (sister-in-law) of Florida, and Sarah and Claude Billings (sister-in-law and brother-in-law) of Colorado.
A private family service will be held, with burial at Wheelock Cemetery in West Milton, Ohio. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, www.mitchellfuneral.com.