ADRIAN - Judith "Judy" Louise Calamungi, age 82, of Adrian died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Judy was born on July 7, 1938, to James and Jane (Menshardt) Robertson in Detroit. She graduated from Milford High School with the Class of 1956 and went on to attend Michigan State University, where she met Alfred Waters who became her husband and father of their five children.
On June 12, 1983, Judy married Joseph Calamungi and they enjoyed making memories until his passing in 1989.
Judy's nurturing personality touched the lives of many individuals over the years through her involvement with the community. Judy shared her time and talents volunteering with Bixby Auxillary for 36 years, Hospice of Lenawee, the Croswell, Adrian Symphony Orchestra, as well as Adrian Preschool Nursery. She enjoyed her book club, golfing, playing cards, flower gardening and traveling; having taken numerous trips with Ollie's group for over 20 years.
Judy was a member of Tau Delta Sorority and PEO. She attended Tipton Community Church and was a former member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her loving children, James (Barbara) Waters of Adrian, Brent (Kelly) Waters of San Diego, Calif., Greg (Christine) Waters of Yakima, Wash., Deborah Woszczyna of Lapeer, Mich., and Denise (Chris) Rau of Clarkston, Mich.; grandchildren, Cody, Leah, Tyler, Arielle, Destiny, Cherish, Legend, Carly, Alison, Emily, Kaitlin, Jonathon, Spencer, Brandon and Claire; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her former husband, Alfred Waters; beloved-husband, Joseph Calamungi and infant sister, Brenda Robertson.
A memorial celebration for Judy will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Hickman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's honor to Tipton Community Church or Hospice of Lenawee.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible from Judy's tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com
, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
