HUDSON - Judith Peltier Friedrich, age 78, of Hudson died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.
She was born April 4, 1942, to Randel Clyde Doud and Martha Frances Carpenter. Judy graduated from Hudson High School, class of 1960. On Aug. 17, 1963, she married David E. Peltier in Hudson Mich.; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2006. On July 20, 2012, she married James Gerard Friedrich, and he survives.
Judith worked at Hillsdale County Friend of the Court as an enforcement officer for 29 years and was an active member of legal secretaries of Hillsdale. Judy was a member of the Hudson Friday Women's Club and the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed numerous gatherings with classmates from high school as well as colleagues from work.
She will be remembered for her love of shopping and traveling and most of all spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by two children, Debbie Wilenius (Allen Bailey) and Michael David (Rachel) Peltier; three grandchildren, Brie Wilenius, Sara Marie Peltier and Craig (Shay) Bailey; sister-in-law, Carol Doud; also numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to Dave, Judy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Doud; and brother-in-law, Sheldon Peltier
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
Visitation will also be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hudson. A funeral mass for the soul of Judith will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will take place at Locust Corners Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart Schools or the Dorothy Morine Peltier scholarship fund. Please leave a message of comfort for the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.