Judy Ann (Jackson) Holbrook


1946 - 2020
Judy Ann (Jackson) Holbrook Obituary
BROOKLYN - Judy Ann (Jackson) Holbrook, age 73, of Brooklyn, died May 11, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

She was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Adrian to Douglas Lee and Donna J. (Rushton) Jackson. On Sept. 27, 1986, she married Buford "Beau" Holbrook in Adrian and he survives. She had been employed by Buckeye Products, retiring in 1993. Judy enjoyed bowling, golfing, crocheting and reading.

In addition to her husband, Beau, she is survived by three daughters, LeAnn (Chris) McCue of Sarasota, Fla., Amy (David) Sumner of Addison, and Brandy (Phil) Jacobs of Pinckney; a step-son, Todd M. Holbrook of Adrian; a step-daughter, Jennifer M. Knight of Dundee; sister-in-law, Cathy Jackson of Clayton; four grandchildren, Aaron (Meggie) Krohn, Drew Lewis, Ryleigh and Rhett Jacobs; three step-grandsons, Jason (Danielle) Sumner, Josh (Courtney) Sumner, and Justin (Misty) Sumner; two step-granddaughters, Allie and Vanessa Knight; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Douglas Jackson, Jr.

Viewing for Judy will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be strongly enforced. Funeral Services will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Please view our website to see a webcasting of Judy's service.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 14 to May 15, 2020
