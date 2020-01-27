|
|
ADRIAN - Judy Beekel passed away Jan. 15, 2020, in Adrian, Mich., after an extended illness.
She is survived by her husband Keith Beekel, stepdaughter Renee Grimes (Jack), sister Patricia Casey (Andrew), brother Thomas (Patricia), brother Robert and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Ruth Squires.
Judy was a kind-hearted and gentle soul, well-known for compassion for others and a tremendous love for animals.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Judy in one of the following ways: make a donation to the Humane Society; volunteer with a ; help or visit an elderly person in need; rescue a pet for adoption.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020