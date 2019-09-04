|
|
BRITTON - Judy Ellen Sanford, age 73, of Britton passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1945, in Wayne County, to William and Erna (Donner) Beaton. She married Joe Sanford Sr., and he survives.
In addition to her husband, Joe, Judy is survived by a son, Joe Jr. (Annette) Sanford; two daughters, Kellie (Geoff) Thiede and Amanda (Terry) Strand; a brother, Bill (Glo) Beaton; four sisters, Jackie McNeil, Joan Glover, Barb (Rich) Hartsell, and Sandy Woodall; eight grandchildren, Danielle, Katelyn, Brandon, Amber, Zach, Morgan, Taylor and Austin; and three great-grandchildren plus one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pat Shier.
Visitation for Judy will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh with the Rev. Phil Devaney officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Britton Bethel Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019