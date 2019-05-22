|
BLISSFIELD - Judy Lynn Retter, age 63, of Blissfield passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019, at ProMedica Flower Hospital in the presence of her loving family.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1955, to Robert and Carolyn (Green) Clark. On Nov. 14, 1996, Judy married Norman Retter, Jr. in Adrian.
Surviving Judy is her husband, Norm Retter, Jr. of Blissfield; two sons, Nathan (Kendall) Rodesiler of Sylvania, Ohio; and Matthew (Savannah) Rodesiler of Blissfield; four grandchildren, Chaz, Zane, Nick and Jake, and another one on the way; her father- and mother-in-law, Norman and Andrea Retter, Sr. of Blissfield; one sister, Barbara Clark of Manitou Beach; a sister-in-law, Sonya Ramey of Ashville, N.C.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her fur babies, Bindi and Bella; and grand fur babies, Jazmine, Coco and Ryder.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, Clara Ann Retter; and two nieces, Brittney and Taylor Ramey.
The funeral service for Judy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield with Fr. Jeff Poll officiating. Visitation hours for Judy will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Judy Retter and will be used to begin a fund in Judy's name for the Toledo Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 22 to May 23, 2019