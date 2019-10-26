|
ADRIAN - Julia Mae Golembiewski, age 87, of Adrian passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by family.
She was born on March 27, 1932, in Adrian to Kernie and Marie (Skeins) Gayhart. Julia was a 1950 graduate of Adrian High School. She married Alfred Anthony Golembiewski on Sept. 24, 1950, in Palmyra, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1994. Julia was an Elder and member of the Palmyra Presbyterian Church. In 1946, she started working at The Rainbow, retiring from Big Boy of Adrian in 2010. She was co-owner of Plaza Restaurant, Adrian Janitorial Service, Kelly's Cleaning Service, South Side Trade Center and Jasper Trading Post. She was the national president of Zonta Club. Julia enjoyed her family and friends. She loved to cook and have family gatherings at home and at the Up-North Retreat.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Walker; a son, Michael Golembiewski; three grandchildren, Melissa (Ricky) Tants and Anthony and Matthew Golembiewski; great-granddaughter, Antonia Tants; sister, Ruby Kopka; brother-in-law, George North; sister-in-law, Marlene (Rod) McGraw; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Alfred, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Wayne Kopka, Arthur (Marian) Golembiewski and Arnold Golembiewski, sister-in-law, Virginia North; and niece, Patricia Duncan.
Visitation for Julia will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Holmes officiating. Visitation will also be Sunday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Palmyra Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019