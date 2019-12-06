Home

Julius Mendez


1953 - 2019
Julius Mendez Obituary
ADRIAN - Julius Mendez, age 66, of Adrian died Nov. 28, 2019, at his home under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee.

He was born Sept. 11, 1953, in Adrian to Lazaro and Aurora (Rodriquez) Mendez Sr. He graduated from Madison High School. Julius loved to listen to music and played drums when he was younger. He was a resident of the Riverside Home. Julius had a brave struggle for most of his life, but was always kind and loving toward everyone he met.

Julius is survived by a brother, Lazaro (Linda) Mendez Jr., and three nieces, Dena Mendez, Lori (Mark) Ashton and their children, Eleanor and Benjamin, and Michelle (James) Silva and their children, Jimmy, Tiziana, Sadie, and Rome. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gloria Naranjo.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Lazaro Mendez Jr. or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
