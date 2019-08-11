|
|
TECUMSEH - June Marie Macbeth, 93 (affectionately known as "Junie" and for her strength, grace and enjoyment of a good game of bridge), entered into her heavenly journey on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was cherished for her love of family and faithful service to church and community.
Body type RR: June was born June 14, 192,6 in Plainview, Neb., to Wilhelm and JoHannah (Hansen) Gast. In 1949, she married William E. Macbeth who preceded her in death in 1984. June graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in English and Speech. She taught in Durand, Manchester, and Tecumseh, Mich. As a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, June ministered as a church council member, by reading scripture and playing the piano. June was also an active member of Tecumseh Center for the Arts at its inception. June enjoyed volunteer work on the hospital board, for the Hospital Auxiliary, the Tecumseh Service Club, her neighborhood book club and was a Boy and Girl Scout leader. She was an avid golfer, bowler, bridge player and held numerous memories from Tecumseh Country Club.
Body type RR: June is survived by her children, William Paul Macbeth of Austin, Texas; Scott (Pamela) Edward Macbeth of Rehoboth, Mass., and daughter Paula Tilton (William) Patteuw of Adrian, Mich.; nine grandchildren: Tyson, Anne, Shannon (Jeff), Katie June, Emily (Ethan), Lauren (Israel), JoHannah, Clara and Alison; three stepgrandchildren: Bill, Nicole, and Danielle; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Tom Tilton.
Body type RR: Funeral services for June will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with Pastor Rick Webb officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-6pm on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019, at the church and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019