|
|
ADRIAN - June T. Thompson, age 95, of Adrian passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1923, to Frederick and Frances (Miller) Eichenlaub in Indiana, Pa. On Feb. 19, 1949, she married Walter Thompson in Altoona, Pa., and they celebrated 35 years together before his passing in 1984.
June worked on the railroad "scrubbing engines" during World War II. She was active in Mothers of World War II and a past state president. June always treasured the time she spent with her family and created wonderful memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Naomi (Stanley) Butler, Jr., Robert (Barb Adams) Thompson and Karissa (Trevor) Thompson, all of Adrian; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Jane (John) Mays of Altoona, Pa.; and special nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter; brother, Robert Eichenlaub; daughters, Dorothy and Shayna Thompson; and grandson, Stanley "Chip" Butler.
Visitation for June will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019,at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Stanley J. Krish Funeral Home in Altoona, Pa., with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Alto-Reste Park in Altoona.
Memorial contributions in June's honor may be made to Lenawee Medical Care Facility. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019