Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1444
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jutta Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jutta Marie Gross


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jutta Marie Gross Obituary
CLAYTON - Jutta Marie Gross, age 92, of Clayton, formerly of Ann Arbor and Baldwin, died on July 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1926, the daughter of Willie and Agathie (Niete) Gahlow in Berlin, Germany. Jutta was 25 years old when she moved to Michigan, coming from Germany on a warship, the General Ballou, that was sponsored by Quakers. She enjoyed golfing and watching the Detroit Lions and the University of Michigan football.

Family was very important to her. She enjoyed cooking her family dinners and spending time together. She also loved to travel around the country in her motorcoach. She attended Hope Lutheran Church in Adrian. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's building and construction business, also as a navigator for the moving company, the Mayflower, and they also owned and operated Ivan's Cabins in Baldwin.

Jutta is survived by her children, Richard (Nancy) Gross and Renee (John) Weidmayer; grandchildren, Scott (Vickie Bertke) Gross, Kenneth (Lisa) Gross, Nicole (Mike) Timmer, Shelly Weidmayer, Jeremiah (Erinn) Weidmayer; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Gross, Gabriel, Oliviana, Willamina Timmer, and Scarlet Weidmayer; her sister-in-law, Rita Parsons, and her children Jeffrey A. Parsons and Margery K. (Kenneth) Schiller, along with all of their children; also special friends Donna and Gary Sirois, and Lauralie Overpeck and her late husband, Ron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gross; children, Jennifer Fischbach and Steve Gross; and son-in-law, Brett Fischbach.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, 901 N. Main St., Chelsea, with Pastor Paul Herter officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Hope Lutheran Church, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now