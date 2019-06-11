|
BLISSFIELD - Karen Amber Ashman, age 76, of Blissfield passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Richard and Lenore (Lathrop) Schaedler. She received her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and her master's degree from the University of Michigan. On June 28, 1975, she married Donald Ashman and he preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2008. Karen worked for Blissfield Schools for more than 30 years as a teacher, librarian, and also directed school plays. She was a member of Blissfield Presbyterian Church. Karen enjoyed playing cards, photography, talking to people, and traveling around the world with Don.
Karen is survived by her brother, Robert (Christine) Schaedler; a sister, Kathryn (John) Doerfler; nieces and nephews, Nate (Michelle) Doerfler, Kerry (Pat) Zubke, Christopher and Matthew Schaedler; and great-nieces and nephews, Jessica, John and Brian Schaedler; Seth and Evan Zubke; Arthur and Kathryn Doerfler, and Julia Jones. In addition to her husband, Don, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-nephew, Jacob Schaedler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, with a gathering from noon until the time of the service, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. The Rev. Douglas Holmes will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations may be given to the Blissfield Presbyterian Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 11 to June 12, 2019