ADRIAN - Karen Anna Ottenbacher, 87, of Adrian died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian while under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee.
Karen is survived by her sons, Eric (Ramona) Williams of Adrian and Larry (Sharlene) Phipps of Redford; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Merten; and a large, extended family.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at later date to be announced.
Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, has been entrusted with arrangements, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
The family suggests that memorial contributions in Karen's name be made to the Lenawee Humane Society.