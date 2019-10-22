|
|
PALMER, Mich. - Karen L. Commenator, RN, BSN, CHPN, age 62 of Palmer, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rita Commenator of Iron River, Mich. Karen attended Hudson Area Schools through 10th-grade and graduated from West Iron County in 1975. She was forever a Hudson Tiger in her heart. She went on to Northern Michigan University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1980 with a BS in Nursing. Most of her nursing career was spent in the Marquette area, first at Acocks and then at MCMCF. For 19 years, Karen has been a home health nurse for U.P. Home Health and Hospice, Inc. Her patients were her first priority. She was a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse for the last 15 years. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River. She had been a member of the Youth Choir during high school and participated on the Easter Dinner Crew for the last three years.
Karen is survived by her three sisters, Patricia (Ron) Bilbrey of Essexville, Mich., Cathy (the late John) Hartley of Hudson and Marni (Duane) Suliin of Iron River, Mich.; brothers, Rick (Mary) Commenator and Ralph A.
Commenator, both of Iron River; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, a nephew, Dereck Commenator, and brother-in-law, John Hartley.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church with the Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to UPAWS or any animal shelter you support or to Trillium Hospice Home of Marquette County. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Karen L. Commenator online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.
Funeral arrangements are provided by the Jacobs Funeral Home Inc. of Iron River.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019