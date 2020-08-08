1/1
Karlene "Peachy" (Irelan) Fogelsong
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Karlene Irelan "Peachy" Fogelsong, age 76, of Adrian died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home with her daughter by her side.

She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Toledo, the daughter of the late Lee G. and Alice Beatrice (Crane) Irelan. On Feb. 9, 1968, she married Robert James Fogelsong, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2010.

Peachy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Adrian and the Adrian Eagles. She loved drag racing and was a former Campfire leader.

Peachy is survived by her daughter, Alyson Fogelsong of Adrian; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by three sons, James, Del and Lee.

At Peachy's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tecumseh Chapel - Tecumseh
313 W. Pottawatamie St.
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tecumseh Chapel - Tecumseh

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved