ADRIAN - Karlene Irelan "Peachy" Fogelsong, age 76, of Adrian died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home with her daughter by her side.
She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Toledo, the daughter of the late Lee G. and Alice Beatrice (Crane) Irelan. On Feb. 9, 1968, she married Robert James Fogelsong, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2010.
Peachy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Adrian and the Adrian Eagles. She loved drag racing and was a former Campfire leader.
Peachy is survived by her daughter, Alyson Fogelsong of Adrian; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by three sons, James, Del and Lee.
At Peachy's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.