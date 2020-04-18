|
ADRIAN - Katherine White, age 66, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020, at home.
Katherine was born on June 8, 1953, in Shreveport, La., to Mary Allen. On May 8, 1976, Katherine married Jimmy Lee White, and they shared 42 years together before his passing in 2019.
Music was a constant in Katherine's life, and you could often hear her singing throughout the day. She had a deep love for God and the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah's witnesses on Oct. 12, 1968, in Lake Placid, N.Y., she devoted much of her time to helping others learn about her Heavenly Father.
Katherine was a loving mother and precious friend who cared about everyone she met. She was a creative person who enjoyed knitting, crocheting and drawing. She showed her nurturing side by her love of cooking and sharing meals with others.
Katherine is survived by her loving daughters, Candace White and Jackie White, both of Adrian; her sister, Grace Marshall; and niece, Gail Crieighton.
She was preceded in death by her mother and husband, Jimmy.
At Katherine's request, cremation will take place and all services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020