ADRIAN - Kathleen "Kay" A. Nickel, age 63, of Adrian passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born on May 13, 1957, in Adrian. Kay Nickel was an extremely talented seamstress, getting her start at the age of 15, altering wedding dresses to clothing and everything in between.
She moved to working for Merillat cabinets and then enjoyed a career at Pilkington Glass spanning 32 years. Her dedication and hard work never ceased throughout her career and her personal life.
Kay was an avid volunteer, managing Pilkington's Relay For Life
team for multiple years, and donating her time and craft by sewing blankets for Mott Children's Hospital.
Beyond volunteering for many causes that were important to her, Kay was always ready to help her family and friends in any situation. As a gifted interior decorator, Kay enjoyed assisting friends and family, adding her personal touch to many homes over the years.
Kay was dedicated to raising her two sons and providing them a supportive family. In her later years, her greatest joy was guiding, encouraging and spending time with her granddaughters.
Following her retirement in 2019, Kay and the love of her life, Mike Snyder, purchased a house in Florida. Kay transformed it into the beautiful home where they would spend the rest of their winters.
These dreams were tragically cut short after a valiant and arduous five-year battle with cancer. Kay was a strong and beautiful woman inside and out, loved by all who knew her, and, above all else, she loved her family dearly.
Kay is survived by her first and last love, Mike Snyder of Adrian; two sons, Colton (Jessica) Wallace of Ypsilanti and Chad (Diana) Redman of Onsted; two grandchildren, Callie and Chloe Redman; two stepchildren, Tracie (Troy) Baughey of South Carolina and Ashley Nickel of Adrian; a sister, Colleen Bell of Hillsdale; and foster mother, Mary McDonnell of Adrian.
A memorial service for Kay will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating.
Cremation will follow, and her ashes will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian, at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a mask will be required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions in Kay's memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or C. S. Mott Children's Hospital. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.