BLISSFIELD/ADRIAN - Kathleen Noelanders, age 95, or "Kate" as she liked to be called, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility after a short illness.
Kate was born to Duane and Olive (Pouley) Dickerson on Horton Road in Blissfield and lived her entire life in Blissfield, Riga and Adrian. She attended Victorsville Elementary School, and in 1942 Kate graduated from Blissfield High School.
Kate was employed by Sprunk Grocery Store and later at Faraday in the war effort. In 1946, she married Pete Noelanders, and he preceded her in death after 61 years of marriage. Pete and Kate purchased a farm on Sharp Road in Adrian in 1950 and raised their three children there. That farm remained their home their entire adult lives.
Kate was a dedicated member of the Emmanuel U.M. Church in Blissfield and served on many committees within the congregation. She was a lifetime creator of all things ceramic and baked and decorated many wedding and special occasion cakes for hundreds of Lenawee County residents over many years. She also enjoyed scrapbooking.
Kate will be missed by her three children, Karen Walter, Jerry (Luann) Noelanders and Judy (Kevin) Younger; grandchildren, Todd (Nicky), Brett (Molly), Janelle (Tim), Jason (Ashlee), Jolene (Jake), Jacob and David; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, Pete; her parents; and three siblings.
Visitation hours for Kate will be held on Sunday, Jan.12, 2020, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield from 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be a visitation hour at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Blissfield on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Devin Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Ogden Township Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint, or the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020