HUDSON - Kathleen "Kay" M. Kubik, age 99 years, of Hudson passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, peacefully at Hillsdale Hospital in Hillsdale after a brief illness.
She was born on May 13, 1921, in North Baltimore, Ohio, the daughter of Horace and Pearl (Boardman) Smith. Kay married Wesley J. Kubik on Feb. 13, 1942, in Toledo. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1992.
She was a longtime resident of Hudson where she spent her time as a mother and homemaker. Kay was a member of many organizations, including the American Legion Auxiliary, Hospital Auxiliary, Friday Club, Child Study Club, Girl Scouts, Eastern Star and others. Kay loved cooking and baking, reading, gardening and was interested in plants, trees and walking around in nature exploring.
Surviving Kay are her son, Ron (Kathy) Kubik, of Jackson; her daughter, Jan (Dick) Sutherland, of Coldwater; her grandson, Shawn Kubik, of Walker; special cousin, Dave (Wendy) Boardman, of Toledo; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a baby in infancy; parents; a sister, Frances Clouser; and nephew, Douglas Clouser.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson with the Rev. Carol A. Freeland officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180 or the Hudson Museum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.