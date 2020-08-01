Kathleen (Gilbreath) Peterson, age 90, went to be with her lord on July 30, 2020.
She was born at home in Monroe to Nettie and William Gilbreath. She had 11 siblings: Marryanne Hawley, Fred Polger, Carol Mattera, Grace Imhoff, Grant Gilbreath, William Gilbreath, Robert Gilbreath, Lillian Rosier, Virginia Gonzalez, Bertha Giarmo and Florence Kainy.
She overcame many challenges through her childhood and adulthood, but she met those challenges and had a very happy life.
Kathleen married the love of her life, Herbert Peterson, on Sept. 9, 1951. They had three children: Darlene and Dale Berglund, David and Daniel Peterson. She dearly loved her grandchildren: Heather and Justin Wilson, Carissa and Scott McQuiston, Cassie Tackett and Caitlin and Brad Dobbie. Kathleen treasured her great-grandchildren: Sunshine, Sophia, Kennedy, Isaac, Alison, Brooklyn, Harper, Emerson, Elliott and Quinn.
She belonged to Our Savior Lutheran Church and served her Lord in all things. She was a woman of great faith. Kathleen - or Kay - as she was known, was always very active and had many talents. She loved music and played guitar and piano. She loved antiques and was always on the "hunt."
Kay always had a joke to tell, a smile to share and collected recipes from everyone she met. She loved gardening, landscaping, arranging flowers and camping with Herb. Most of all, she loved and cared for her family and took very good care of especially Herbert and David. She was a wise woman who knew how to share that wisdom without the recipient realizing it. Kathleen faced some of her greatest challenges during the final stage of her life, with vascular dementia.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Cambridge Manor and Spectrum Hospice for their attentive care.
A service for Kay Peterson will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 751 N. Maple Grove, Hudson, MI 49247, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joel Sarrault officiating. There will also be a short gravesite interment following the service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Due to COVID-19 no luncheon is scheduled. The family however, will be handing out some of Kay's favorite recipes to honor her love of family and fellowship. The family would also like to have visitors bring a memory to share. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spectrum Hospice, Georgetown Cambridge Manor (Grandville, Mich.) or Our Savior Lutheran Church, Hudson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.