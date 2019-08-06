|
|
ADRIAN - Kathryn was born June 10, 1925, to Florence M. (Hunt) and Archie R. Mumaw of Adrian. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1943. During high school, her love of music led her to perform as a soloist in choirs and live on local radio. Over her life, she sang in a number of church choirs and as a soloist at weddings.
Following high school, she worked as a secretary until her first child was born.
She married Bernard F. Wolcott on June 11, 1949, and together they raised three sons: Gary F. Wolcott of Chesterville, Maine, Roy L. Wolcott of Battle Creek, Mich., and Lynn A. Wolcott of Saline, Mich. In 1960, when her youngest entered school, she returned to work as a secretary in the superintendent's office at Adrian Public Schools. She worked there for more than 20 years until her husband's health required her to become his full-time caregiver until his death in 1987.
Kathryn was devoted to her family, neighbors and community. Before Christmas for many years she took a part-time job as a clerk selling toys to earn extra money to be able to afford Christmas presents for her sons and other family members. She was a long time Cub Scout Den Mother and went on to become a trainer of other Cub Scout leaders. With her husband she took two week-long trainings at the Boy Scouts' National Leadership Training Center at Philmont in Cimarron, N.M., returning to Lenawee County to provide workshops. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, singing in the choir, providing clerical help and helping with comfort meals and fundraisers.
Kathryn was a talented crafts person with a wide range of mediums from silver jewelry, macrame, poster art, cake decorating to exquisite baskets. Many of her art projects were made for special events as center pieces or gifts.
Kathryn and her husband were "rock hounds" and enjoyed traveling around the U.S., collecting specimens for use in their art work. They were active in the local gem and mineral society. For more than a decade, Kathryn was the editor and publisher of the society's award-winning newsletter.
Kathryn was a dog lover and had many loyal dog companions during her life. She enjoyed all of nature and was interested and curious throughout her life. Just two months ago she asked her son to take her to Cabela's in Dundee to see the freshwater aquarium there and the big fish.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Gary (Susan Crane), Roy (Andrea Johnson) and Lynn (Barbara); as well as five grandchildren, Joshua (Lila), Ben (Michelle), Stephanie (Andre) Duby, Allison (Alec) McCleskey, and Kristina (Jake) Johnson and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Eloise Puterbaugh of Chesterland, Ohio.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband; sister, Thelma Green, and niece, Joanne Smith.
The family deeply appreciates the care given by the staff of Charlotte Stephenson Manor.
Funeral services will take place at noon Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Susan Crane officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lenawee Humane Society or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories are welcome at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019