|
|
TOLEDO - Kathy Shaffer Thompson, age 48, of Toledo passed away on June 6, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1971, in Adrian to James and Doris (Brown) Shaffer. In 1989, Kathy graduated from Madison High School. Kathy received her Bachelor of Science degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois and worked as a registered nurse for Paramount Insurance with ProMedica Health Systems. On Sept. 24, 2004, in Adrian, she married Ian David Thompson and he survives. Kathy was a member of Bedford Church of the Nazarene. She had a strong faith, was very caring and compassionate, and her sense of humor was unmatchable.
In addition to her husband, Ian, and her parents, Jim and Dottie, Kathy is survived by a son, Stephen R. Thompson; three sisters, Lisa Leader, Kristin (Leo) Thomas and Melissa Shaffer; nephew, Julyan Day; nieces, Kate, Anna and Ally Thomas; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Visitation for Kathy will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Vince Flippo officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. A fund has been established for her son, Stephen. Memorial contributions may be given to this fund or to Pro-Life. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 8 to June 9, 2019