J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Kayla Iliana Garcia


1998 - 2020
Kayla Iliana Garcia Obituary
ADRIAN - Kayla Iliana Garcia, age 21 of Adrian, passed away, Jan. 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 4, 1998, in Elgin, Ill., the daughter of Brenda Hernandez and Armando Garcia. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Brenda Hernandez and Anthony Bustos, her father Armando Garcia, her siblings, Casey Rodriguez, Vanessa Suarez and Aniah Garcia, three nieces, Leilani, Avery and Liezel, one nephew, Legend, and aunts and uncles, Teresa (Robert) Buie, Royel "Steven" Hernandez, Margo Torres, Eddie Torres and Eva (Armando) Gonzalez and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carol G. Torres, Merced "Joe" Hernandez and Jorge and Blanca Aviles.

Viewing and visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy., Adrian. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
