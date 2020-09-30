1/1
Keith Allen Waycaster
1968-2020
ADRIAN - Keith Allen Waycaster, age 51, of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Keith was born Oct. 20, 1968, in Tecumseh to Roy and Sue (Dickinson) Waycaster. He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School.

Keith attended Trinity Baptist Church and Grace Point Church both in Adrian. Keith enjoyed attending the community Bible Study held at Grace Point Church. He loved playing Chess and doing Sudoku puzzles. Keith also enjoyed Gospel music.

Keith is survived by his mother Sue Waycaster and his father Roy (Karen) Waycaster; by one sister, Kimberly (Paul Hanadel) Gower of Ypsilanti; a step-sister; Michelle Wiles of Boise, Idaho and a nephew, Ryan Gower.

Preceding Keith in death are his paternal grandparents, Robert and Blanche Waycaster and maternal grandparents, Owen and Gladys Dickinson.

Visitation for Keith will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where a service will begin at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Joe Tatsak.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

Burial will follow in Lenawee Hill Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
