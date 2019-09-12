|
TECUMSEH - Keith Woodby, age 94, of Tecumseh passed into the presence of The Lord Sept. 10, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
Keith was born Aug. 12, 1925, in North Adams, Mich., the son of William and Edith Woodby. The family moved to Forth Myers, Fla., in his early teens, where he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps. He then joined the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he served on the USS Corry (DD-463) which led the Allies during the D-Day invasion with the ship being hit and sunk. He served in the Okinawa invasion on the USS Shea where the ship was hit by a kamikaze pilot. After discharge, he hired in to the Tecumseh Products Co. where he was employed for 40 years. After retirement he worked as a Realtor in Lenawee County.
He married Marian Sayler in Adrian Feb. 15, 1947, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. They were members of the Raisin Valley Friends Church, Tice Florida American Legion, Tecumseh American Legion and the Tecumseh VFW. Keith was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by four children, Carol (Kirk) Lucas of Clinton, David (Harriet) Woodby of Adrian, Deborah Crawfurd of Denver, Colo., and Fort Myers, Fla., and Sharon (Kirk) Krovchuck of Chesapeake, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Eric Lucas, Beth Lucas, Jason (Shelly) Lucas, Justin (Lavonne) Lucas, Melissa (Raphael) Romero, Michelle (Mike) Simone, Joshua (Michelle) Woodby, Zachary (Gina) Woodby, Chad Crawfurd, Christopher Crawfurd, Sara (Jeremy) McMahon, and Angela Lindsey (Meriweather) Power; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Earl (Mary) Woodby of Fort Myers, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Richard (Marian) Sayler, Duaine (Judy) Sayler and Arnold (Lois) Sayler; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Marian, he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith (Campbell) Woodby; two sisters, Reona Davis and Lucille Doyle; and two brothers, Kenneth Woodby and Richard Woodby.
Vistation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Doug Chandler and the Rev. David Woodby both presiding. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, with military honors performed by the Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Tecumseh VFW Post #4187 Funeral Honors Team. Visit www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019