TECUMSEH - Kenneth Earl Cannon, age 90, of Tecumseh, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Cambrian Assisted Living. He was born Feb. 17, 1930, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Kenneth D. and Edna (Gillespie) Cannon. On Dec. 31, 1969, in Elk County, Pennsylvania, he married Margaret Laverne Baker and they have shared 50 years together.
Kenneth graduated from New Castle High School and then went to work as a truck driver, where he retired from Hall's Motor Freight in 1987 after 35 years of service. While driving truck, he was a member of the Teamsters Local 261, where he was vice president for 12 years. After retirement, Kenneth went to work as the groundskeeper at Junction 19-80 Campground in Mercer, Pennsylvania. He loved hunting, camping, car racing and was a big NASCAR fan, but most of all his love was his church, where he was a faithful attendee at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church in Adrian.
Besides his wife, Margaret, he is survived by two children, Keith (Annette) Cannon of New Castle, Pennsylvania, and Amy (Kevin) Murphy of Tecumseh; grandchildren, Jamie (Mark) Patterson, Nicholas (Nikki) Cannon, Adrianne Cannon, Samantha Murphy Gerber and Benjamin (Lauren) Murphy; and seven great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Brown, and a grandson, Vincent Cannon. The family will be forever grateful for the care and compassion given by the staff and owners of Cambrian Senior Living.
A private family service will be held at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Barbieri officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.