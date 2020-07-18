MORENCI - Kenneth E. Shadbolt, age 79, of Morenci passed away early Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 2, 1941, in Medina to John and Gertrude (Wolffe) Shadbolt. He married Lynne Frantz on Dec. 3, 1977, in Morenci and she survives.
He was a member of the Morenci Eagles, Adrian Moose and the Masonic Lodge. Kenneth enjoyed golfing, bowling, but perhaps most of all, attending all Morenci High School sporting events - especially the ones his grandchildren were in. He also ran the chains at Morenci football games.
Surviving besides his wife are daughters, Bobbie Jo (Patrick) Muldoon and Madonna Rose Swimmer; sons, Orlin Swimmer, Michael (Lori Wegner) Shadbolt, and Jeffrey (Amy) Shadbolt; 21 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and former spouse, Linda Shadbolt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-parents; sisters, Beatrice Baker, Barbara Giminez, Shirley Andrews, and a sister in infancy; brothers, Duane and Bobby Shadbolt; a grandson, Dominic Travioli; and a dauther-in-law, Carlette Swimmer.
According to Kenneth's wishes, cremation will take place. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Those planning a memorial contribution in Kenneth's memory are asked to consider the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.