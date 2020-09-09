1/1
Kenneth H. Gonser
1937 - 2020
ADRIAN - Kenneth H. Gonser, 83, of Adrian died early Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

Ken is survived by his wife, Evelyn "Evie" (Geer) Gonser; three daughters, Dawn (Ben) Stornant, Terri (Mitchell) Fields and Kim (Jeff) Langley; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Donald (Jill) Gonser and Marvin (Marilyn) Gonser; and sister-in-law, Maria (Jack) Fry.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Ken's life will be held in 2021. Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian has been entrusted with arrangements where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Ken's life, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Goodwill Industries or the Adrian First United Methodist Church.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
