ADRIAN - Kenneth William James, age 61, of Adrian passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home with his family and under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
Ken was born on Oct. 19, 1957, to Dale and Aurelia (Badura) James. He attended Adrian High School and went on to work for Adrian Tankage, Tecumseh Corrugated Box and Slusarski's Excavating over the years. On May 6, 2012, Ken married Kathryn Lippmann, and they have shared many good memories together.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathryn James; daughters, Jenipher (Cayce) James-Krueger, Britney James (Jordan Altobelli) and Caroline James; grandchildren, Lillian James and Amelia Krueger; siblings, Phil (Shelly) James, Chuck James, Tom (Dorothy) James and Maggie (Pat) Bundy; and his wonderful "Puffin" the cat. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services for Ken will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019