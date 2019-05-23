|
TECUMSEH - Kent Alan Norris, age 58, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, under Hospice of Lenawee at home with family by his side. He had been bravely battling cancer for the past 21 months.
He was born March 1, 1961, in Hillsdale to William and Marilee (Wyatt) Norris. He was a 1979 graduate of Tecumseh High School and attended Michigan State University and Washtenaw Community College earning a degree in respiratory therapy. Kent was employed by Oakwood Beaumont Hospital Systems for 35 years.
He married Dawn Yasenchak on Sept. 27, 1985, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carleton, and she survives with their two daughters, Dr. Stephanie Norris and Erica (Kyle) Norris, both of Ann Arbor; two sisters, Sue Samelak of Tecumseh and Cherie (Dave) Bugeaud of Saline; a sister-in-law, Colleen Hren of Browns-town Township; nephew, Michael Bugeaud; niece, Allison (Rory) Cummings; and father- and mother-in-law, Lenny and Dolores Yasenchak of Britton.
Kent's two daughters were his pride and joy of which he enjoyed attending all their sporting events in addition to coaching their fastpitch travel teams and watching them complete their college educations. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and chartering on the Great Lakes in his earlier years. Vacations on Lake Michigan and the Traverse City area were also enjoyed. He was a great fan of Michigan State basketball and football. During his battle with cancer he always looked forward to spending Fridays with his good friend Tom Maves.
Visitation for Kent will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Rich Rentner officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their daughters genetic medical care. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2019